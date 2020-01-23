Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

