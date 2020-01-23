Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.
In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
