Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

