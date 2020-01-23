Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,592.94 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,040.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,149.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

