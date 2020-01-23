Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0373 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, KuCoin, Bitbns and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $24.53 million and $8.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.05422441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,834,517 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Hotbit, BitMax, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, BitAsset, WazirX, KuCoin, Bittrex, Korbit, BiKi, Dcoin, IDEX, Coinall and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

