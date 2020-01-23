Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.40

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 385923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

