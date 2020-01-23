Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.24. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,599,672 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.