Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $389,783.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $5.60. Faceter has a market cap of $389,783.00 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.05469333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026410 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00127817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011765 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.