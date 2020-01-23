Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FB. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,840. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,960 shares of company stock worth $174,816,675 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.