Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Facebook by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Facebook by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 113,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

FB stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

