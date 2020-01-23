F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.