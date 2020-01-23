Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $110.56. 790,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,698. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.