Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.01. Express shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 144,277 shares changing hands.

EXPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Express by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

