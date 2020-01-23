Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. Express also updated its Q4 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 0.17-0.19 EPS.
EXPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 98,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.13.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Express’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Express
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
