Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. Express also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.17-0.19 EPS.

EXPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 98,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Express’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPR. ValuEngine raised Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

