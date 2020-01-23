Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.00

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 5485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 3,992 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $258,402.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,411 shares of company stock worth $5,542,395. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

