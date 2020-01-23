Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,468. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

