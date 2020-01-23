Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

