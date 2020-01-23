Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.44. 833,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

