Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

