Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $324.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

