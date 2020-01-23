Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 143,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,231. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.