Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.39. 59,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

