Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 15,119.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 1,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,257. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

