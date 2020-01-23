Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for approximately 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.24. 119,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,090. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $162.67 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

