Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.12). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.11. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

