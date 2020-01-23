Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.37. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 21,944 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

