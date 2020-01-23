EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 250,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $495,240. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

