Evercore ISI Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $212.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.47. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $133.76 and a 1-year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.