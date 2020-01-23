Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

