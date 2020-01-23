eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:EVE opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.67. eve Sleep has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

In related news, insider Tim Parfitt purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

