Ethouse Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ethouse has a market cap of $60,647.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.44 or 0.05469312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.