Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.