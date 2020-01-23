ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (CVE:EPI) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.47, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.79. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.03.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.