Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $430.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.