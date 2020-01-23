Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FBK. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.11 on Thursday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

