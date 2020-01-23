Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.38, 73,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 57,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,520 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.