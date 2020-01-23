Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.38, 73,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 57,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.
Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB)
Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.