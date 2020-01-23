ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.67

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 5203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNGSY. ValuEngine cut shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

