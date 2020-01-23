Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 375,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 689,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

