Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Set at C$34.00 by Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDV. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.62. 72,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,407. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

