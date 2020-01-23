Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Endava has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 46.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

