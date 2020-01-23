Encana Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Encana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encana’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Shares of TSE:ECA opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.81. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

