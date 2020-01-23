Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 49,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,012. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

