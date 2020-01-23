Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $111,473.00 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

