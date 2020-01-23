Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Rice bought 3,032,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,326.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,728,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,281.78.

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

