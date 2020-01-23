Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$6.71 ($4.76) and last traded at A$6.74 ($4.78), approximately 30,150 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.77 ($4.80).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.03 million and a PE ratio of -32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Elmo Software (ASX:ELO)

Elmo Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR) and payroll solutions for organizations in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR and payroll related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning and development, rewards and recognition, remuneration, succession planning, payroll, workplace rostering, and time and attendance.

