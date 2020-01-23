Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,008. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

