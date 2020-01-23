Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 8.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $42,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.22. 122,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.