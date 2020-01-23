ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ELMTY stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.04.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

