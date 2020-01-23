Element Fleet Management’s (ELEEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.81 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

