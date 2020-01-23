ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

