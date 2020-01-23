Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.90. 145,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,511,000 after acquiring an additional 71,877 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 126.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 500.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.